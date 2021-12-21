Syverson Strege & Co Purchases Shares of 189 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 189 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,305 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $219.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.50. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

