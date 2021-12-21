The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Wright Investors Service Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,406,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,039,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $389.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $384.44 and a 200-day moving average of $345.81. The company has a market capitalization of $406.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

