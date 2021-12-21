The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.57.

NYSE SHW opened at $335.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $349.72.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

