The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.10. 28,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,156,115. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The company has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.