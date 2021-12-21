Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $29.23 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.48 or 0.00241117 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018026 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $241.74 or 0.00496165 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00073810 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

