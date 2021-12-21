THETA (THETA) Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for about $4.07 or 0.00008372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a market cap of $4.07 billion and approximately $103.88 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THETA has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00039086 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006746 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

