U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $24.75 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 111,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,751,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $232.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $189.76 and a 1-year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.