Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $46.43 million and $11.15 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.11 or 0.00018771 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.14 or 0.00241381 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00018055 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.92 or 0.00496426 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00074652 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,096,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

