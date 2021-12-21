UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Lifted by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 5.0% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 984 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $484.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,904. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $496.96. The company has a market capitalization of $456.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $452.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

