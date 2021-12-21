Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $14.15 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.8% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.83.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $263.06. 16,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,129. The company has a market cap of $251.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $161.78 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.62 and a 200-day moving average of $245.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

