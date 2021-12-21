Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.89. The stock had a trading volume of 51,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,370. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.28 and its 200 day moving average is $160.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

