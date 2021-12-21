Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 851,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $42,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,011,386. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.31.

