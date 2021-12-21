Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

BHK Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,416,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,659,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,545,000 after buying an additional 24,988 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,486,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,617,000 after buying an additional 54,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 525,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,363,000 after buying an additional 29,762 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $269.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $255.23 and a one year high of $306.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.60 and a 200 day moving average of $286.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

