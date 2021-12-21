Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 372 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.09. 43,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,580,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.55. The company has a market cap of $124.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

