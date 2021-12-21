Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $231,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.04. The company had a trading volume of 50,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,273. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $147.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.13.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

