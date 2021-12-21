Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 30 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 11.4% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $598.17. The stock had a trading volume of 34,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $645.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $581.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

