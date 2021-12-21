Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 148,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,000. Dynatrace comprises about 1.9% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Dynatrace by 138.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $2,000,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,942 shares of company stock worth $17,147,228 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DT shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.55.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $58.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,441. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average of $65.77.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

