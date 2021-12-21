Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 763 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.76. 1,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,685. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.36. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

