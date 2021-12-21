Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,015 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.6% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,095,218 shares of company stock worth $852,801,640. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $386.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.28 and its 200-day moving average is $143.33. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

