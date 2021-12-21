Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will announce earnings per share of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:WTS traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,377. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $113.44 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,421,000 after acquiring an additional 65,266 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,144,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,283,000 after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 649,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,113,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

