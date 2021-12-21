WeTrust Price Reaches $0.0108 on Major Exchanges (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. WeTrust has a total market cap of $999,254.31 and $100.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00039434 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006765 BTC.

WeTrust Coin Profile

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

