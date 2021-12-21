Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of Whitbread stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $9.19. 13,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,519. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.