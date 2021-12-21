Whittier Trust Co. Sells 3,615 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average is $60.09. The company has a market cap of $250.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.