Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.72) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.08) and the highest is ($1.39). American Airlines Group reported earnings of ($3.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($8.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.75) to ($8.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 374,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,044,680. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

