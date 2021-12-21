Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $319.79 Million

Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post sales of $319.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $347.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $310.39 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $247.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $84.15. 21,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,159. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.46. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $78.31 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.