Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to report $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.88. Sonoco Products reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SON. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SON. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 19,876.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 721,113 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after purchasing an additional 707,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,366,000 after purchasing an additional 576,298 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2,047.2% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 270,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,071,000 after purchasing an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

SON stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.30. The company had a trading volume of 43,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,419. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -110.43%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

