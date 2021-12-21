Zacks: Analysts Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ENSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,140. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.91. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

