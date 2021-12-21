Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Brigham Minerals reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 471.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

MNRL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Shares of MNRL stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,919. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.07 and a beta of 2.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,454.41%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $523,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $181,583.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

