Zacks: Brokerages Expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). BTRS posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTRS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ BTRS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,897. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72. BTRS has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juli Spottiswood acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BTRS by 569.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BTRS in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BTRS in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BTRS in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in BTRS in the second quarter valued at $144,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

