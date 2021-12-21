Zacks: Brokerages Expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to Post $1.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.35. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $114,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $5.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.40. The company had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,377. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $113.44 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

