-$0.18 EPS Expected for uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 58.58% and a negative return on equity of 92.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of uCloudlink Group worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

uCloudlink Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.71. 226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.57. uCloudlink Group has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

