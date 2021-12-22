-$0.18 EPS Expected for uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for uCloudlink Group.
uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 58.58% and a negative return on equity of 92.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.
uCloudlink Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.71. 226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.57. uCloudlink Group has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06.
uCloudlink Group Company Profile
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uCloudlink Group (UCL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.