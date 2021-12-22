-$0.21 EPS Expected for Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.24). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tyra Biosciences.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $13.25. 1,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,003. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25. Tyra Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $127,289,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $111,228,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $29,814,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,844,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyra Biosciences (TYRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.