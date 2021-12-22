$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.97 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $50,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $115,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

