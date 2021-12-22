$0.69 EPS Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

USPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 46,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 277,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.11. 319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.40. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $143.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.14%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

