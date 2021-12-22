$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Ducommun posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

NYSE:DCO traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 25,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,481. The company has a market cap of $537.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $65.40.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $76,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ducommun by 67.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ducommun by 32.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after buying an additional 116,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ducommun by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 1.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

