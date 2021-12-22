$1.17 EPS Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to announce $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Microchip Technology posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.66.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,150 shares of company stock worth $16,198,568. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 679.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.72. The stock had a trading volume of 69,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $89.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

