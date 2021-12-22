$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report $1.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Verisk Analytics posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.11.

Shares of VRSK traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.85. 818,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,305. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,201,397 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $1,503,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 134.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 36,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after acquiring an additional 124,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

