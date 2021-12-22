$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.78. 431,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $126.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.16%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

