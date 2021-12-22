$14.38 Billion in Sales Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will announce $14.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.81 billion and the lowest is $14.15 billion. TJX Companies reported sales of $10.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $49.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.63 billion to $49.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $52.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.68 billion to $53.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 190.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,236 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.00. 4,852,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,557,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average is $68.89. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

