170 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 32.9% in the third quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 16,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Mastercard by 45.0% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 623,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,829,000 after acquiring an additional 193,530 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in Mastercard by 22.9% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 6,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

Shares of MA opened at $350.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

