1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $13,382.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00089135 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,525,221 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

