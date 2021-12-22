$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to post sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. Arko reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full year sales of $7.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arko.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the second quarter worth about $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arko stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Arko has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.