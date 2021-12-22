$2.19 EPS Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to post $2.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.51 and the lowest is $1.76. ConocoPhillips posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,252.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $11.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.25. The stock had a trading volume of 297,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,237,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.26. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $93.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.