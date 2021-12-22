$2.35 EPS Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the highest is $2.38. Curtiss-Wright posted earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CW. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.85. The stock had a trading volume of 136,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $136.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.55 and a 200 day moving average of $124.87. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

