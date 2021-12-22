$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to announce $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $9.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $1,186,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total value of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012 in the last three months. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at $4,117,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $679,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $1,228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $4,417,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAR traded down $3.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.28. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

