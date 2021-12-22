$203.90 Million in Sales Expected for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) to announce sales of $203.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.59 million and the highest is $205.20 million. Bluegreen Vacations posted sales of $151.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year sales of $757.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $756.98 million to $757.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $814.29 million, with estimates ranging from $787.68 million to $840.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BVH. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $708.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $601,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.66 per share, for a total transaction of $105,975.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 109,982 shares of company stock worth $3,342,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

