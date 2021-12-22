223 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.60. The company had a trading volume of 892,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,530,529. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $190.94 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.