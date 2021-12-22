$235.01 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will announce $235.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $237.43 million and the lowest is $231.80 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $198.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $892.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $889.20 million to $894.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $966.23 million, with estimates ranging from $941.60 million to $991.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

HURN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 183.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 640,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

HURN traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 72,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,414. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.86. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

