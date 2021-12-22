$241.10 Million in Sales Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to announce $241.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.50 million to $241.70 million. MongoDB reported sales of $171.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $848.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $847.80 million to $848.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.59.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.64, for a total transaction of $267,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $128,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,223 shares of company stock worth $35,073,196. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 15.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MongoDB by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,186,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in MongoDB by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock traded up $12.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $551.14. 21,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,854. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.84 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $515.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

