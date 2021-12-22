243,886 Shares in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 243,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,060,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 485.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 77,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 52,798 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,068,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 228,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,363. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

